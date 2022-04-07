Snow showers linger into the morning, but strong winds continue all of Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in the northern Black Hills will end at midnight. Light accumulations are possible on top of what has already fallen. Slippery roads are possible into the morning hours. The High Wind Warning in Wyoming and for Custer & Fall River Counties will expire at midnight.

The High Wind Warning for the rest of western South Dakota will continue until 6 p.m. Thursday, where gusts to 70 mph are likely once again. Snow showers and cloud cover will taper off through the middle of the day. Sunshine will take over through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain below normal in the 40s for many.

Warmer air moves in Friday with sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s for many. We stay warm Saturday, where 60s make it back into the forecast, but clouds will increase through the afternoon and some showers will move in later in the day. Saturday will be breezy. Rain and snow showers are possible at times on Sunday and Monday, where temperatures will drop into the 40s.

We’re keeping a very close eye on a storm system that could impact the area Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This could bring some significant snow to the area, plus some strong winds. The trends this season have been to show a storm impacting the area 5-7 days out, then shifting the storm system south, or anywhere away from us. We hope that isn’t the case with this storm as we could use some moisture.

Be sure to check back for updates regarding next week’s potential storm system.

