SD chambers of commerce assess 2022 legislative session

This year's legislative session saw large amount of funds going to local chambers of commerce for different kinds of projects.
This year's legislative session saw large amount of funds going to local chambers of commerce for different kinds of projects.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year’s legislative session saw large amount of funds going to local chambers of commerce for different kinds of projects.

President and Chief Lobbyist of the South Dakota State Chamber of Commerce David Owen was at Elevate Rapid City Wednesday to present highlights of the highs and lows of the session. He covered topics like investments in water projects, as well ass the workforce housing bills.

He said that despite infighting in Pierre, the legislature was able to get things done that will make a difference in communities like Rapid City.

He cited the battles between House leaders and Governor Kristi Noem in particular.

”That took off, and it was honestly unique. But don’t let that clown car give you the impression the session didn’t work. The session worked.”

Owen says topics like workforce housing are bound to come up again in next years session.

