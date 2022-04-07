RCFD sees several overnight fires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department responded to six fires between 6PM Tuesday and five in the morning.

The first two were structure fires caused by cooking mishaps.

The next was a grass fire behind Starbucks on West Main Street.

Crews were able to knock out the fire before it jumped the road.

It burned approximately one acre of land, and it moved fast because of the high winds.

Division chief of fire operations Brian Povandra says crews across the city were busy, but they were able to respond to all the calls that came in.

”We had all other normal call types going on throughout the city at the same time. So, even though you were seeing large amounts of resources sent to these structure fires and grass fires, all the other calls we normally receive were still going on.”

Povandra stresses that being safe while cooking and avoiding burning anything outside when it’s windy are key to keeping fires from spreading.

