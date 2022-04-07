‘Frolfing’ in the wind, an ally or an enemy?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been windy the past week or so in the Hills.

It can make it difficult for some to be outside in general, and even tougher for those who play sports.

“I definitely wouldn’t recommend a beginner coming out in the wind,” says Taegen Wells, a determined frisbee golfer facing the wind, “just because it probably wouldn’t be very fun for them.”

Much like for your hair, the wind makes for a tough and unpredictable time for a disc. That’s likely the reason why Wells was basically alone on the course.

“Like,” Wells explains, “when I first started it wasn’t very fun playing in the wind, but now that I kind of know what the discs do, it’s fun to try and battle the winds.”

A battle he’s facing for the sake of the tournaments he enters.

“I’m really competitive and I like to be the best at everything I do. I don’t know. I’d say I take it pretty serious if I’m out here playing in the wind,” Wells says.

He wants to be ahead of the curve to blow others away when they struggle, because “it’s just like so windy that everyone struggles to stay under par.”

Willing to lay it out on the line despite what mother nature has to say about it, however his own blood has something to add, “my mom said it took over my life a little bit, but any free time I get I’m at the course.”

Being a South Dakota Mines student, he thinks about the wind kind of scientifically by trying to keep the disc as flat as possible, “because any sort of angle on it, the wind is either going to lift it or drop it. So, the flatter you can get it the more consistent your throw will be in the wind.”

Regardless of best efforts, and even if the throw seems spot on, the wind might just say, “who cares?”

“You’ll get like a little swooping action. It’ll lift really fast and drop,” Wells says, “and it could hit something. Really uncontrollable in the wind.”

The only element that’ll stop him from getting out is the snow, “especially when snow’s on the ground, because then the tee pads are kind of slick and it’s just sketchy throwing.”

Through cold fingers, 50 plus mile an hour winds and virtually anything... Taegen’s in.

Question is, would a tornado keep him in?

“Yeah,” Wells laughs, “probably.”

