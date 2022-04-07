Former Rapid City Officer’s new position cut short

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A former Rapid City Police Officer who lost his job due to an accusation of racial profiling was recently re-hired by another department.

Jeffery Otto was sworn in yesterday morning as a part-time police officer for Summerset, South Dakota.

However, the new position didn’t last very long.

Summerset Chief of Police stated that after further review, Otto is no longer with the department.

Otto was originally removed from the Rapid City Police force after he called into dispatch to stop a car he thought was being driven by a young Native American.

When Otto discovered the driver was not indigenous, he said the car did not need to be pulled over.

After the incident, the city and Otto came to an agreement to let the officer resign instead of facing termination.

At the time, Otto’s attorney said there was no racial profiling and that suspects in recent string of crimes were young Native Americans.

