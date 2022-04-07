Advertisement

Former Rapid City Officer’s new position cut short

Jeffery Otto, former Rapid City Police Officer
Jeffery Otto, former Rapid City Police Officer(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A former Rapid City Police Officer who lost his job due to an accusation of racial profiling was recently re-hired by another department.

Jeffery Otto was sworn in yesterday morning as a part-time police officer for Summerset, South Dakota.

However, the new position didn’t last very long.

Summerset Chief of Police stated that after further review, Otto is no longer with the department.

Otto was originally removed from the Rapid City Police force after he called into dispatch to stop a car he thought was being driven by a young Native American.

When Otto discovered the driver was not indigenous, he said the car did not need to be pulled over.

After the incident, the city and Otto came to an agreement to let the officer resign instead of facing termination.

At the time, Otto’s attorney said there was no racial profiling and that suspects in recent string of crimes were young Native Americans.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the last two years it was COVID. Now, the number of bear cubs.
3rd time is not the charm for Bear Country USA
The Block 5 project by Lloyd Companies will be a multi-purpose building with apartments, hotel,...
New apartments, hotel approved for downtown Rapid City
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died
Deputies seized drugs worth approximately $80,000 in a traffic stop in Roberts County on April 5.
Authorities seize 10 pounds of meth in northeast South Dakota traffic stop
Rapid City
US Census Bureau calls Rapid City “fastest growing city in the Midwest”

Latest News

COVID-19
Active COVID-19 cases show drastic drop in South Dakota
The Rapid City Fire Department responded to six fires between 6PM Tuesday and five in the...
RCFD sees several overnight fires
This year’s legislative session saw large amount of funds going to local chambers of commerce...
SD chambers of commerce assess 2022 legislative session
Stephanie Silbernagel, co-owner of the Lost Cabin Brewing Co., Rapid City, South Dakota
Women emerging into a in a male-dominated industry