Construction provides hands on learning for high school students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction Camp kicked off Thursday, giving rapid city area students an opportunity to meet industry leaders and hear about an option other than college.

Mark Noteboom, head of safety and workforce development at complete concrete In rapid city says college is not the only option for students

he states “The industry, in general, provides just awesome opportunities for everybody and you do not have to necessarily have to go to college to go into the industry.”

Margaret Pennock, Director of Workforce Development at Associated General Contractors of America says parents only want what’s best for their kids.

“I think as parents we all want the best for our kids and so everyone felt the need to send their kids to a four-year school to be successful. That epitome of success was sitting behind a desk. Kind of got away from the trades and got away of working with our hands. Over the years that is really changed.”

To show students potential careers, construction companies brought a variety of machines and other equipment to the Central States Fairgrounds in hopes that students who attend will find their path to success.

The Association of the general contractors of America will be having a career construction academy, the deadline to apply for that is April 13th.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.