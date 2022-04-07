Advertisement

After ballot deadline, 2022 South Dakota Primary election taking shape

2022 elections
2022 elections(MGN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota campaign season is heating up after all major party candidates running have secured their place on the ballot.

The three incumbents in the top South Dakota offices are all facing primary challenges.

Governor Kristi Noem is facing off against state legislator Steve Haugaard.

Meanwhile, Senator John Thune has two primary challengers in Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry, and the only thing standing between Representative Dusty Johnson, and re-election to a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, is a primary challenge from state representative Taffy Howard.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is May 23rd, and the election is June 7th.

