Active COVID-19 cases show drastic drop in South Dakota

South Dakota is reporting COVID-19 numbers just once a week, on Wednesdays. The most notable statistic this week is the number of active cases in the state dropping by almost 79 percent from a week ago.

The Department of Health is reporting a total of 139 new cases over the past week, with 14 from Pennington County. Last week, they were listing 2,323 active cases. That drops all the way down to 488 active cases this week. The number of COVID patients in the hospital falls by two to 41. There are ten more deaths in Wednesday’s report, including one each from Custer and Lawrence Counties. Another 1,962 people are now listed as recovered.

Wyoming releases numbers twice a week. On Tuesday, they reported a total of 152 new cases over the past week ... including nine in Sheridan County. Their total of lab-confirmed active cases is down five to 50. The number of hospitalized COVID patients in Wyoming is up three for the week, rising to 15. They reported five more deaths on Tuesday, including one in Campbell County. Another 144 people are now on the recovered list.