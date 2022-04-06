Advertisement

Women emerging into a in a male-dominated industry

Stephanie Silbernagel, co-owner of the Lost Cabin Brewing Co., Rapid City, South Dakota
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Brewers Association, brewing beer is a male-dominated industry.

However Stephanie Silbernagel, co-owner of the Lost Cabin Brewing Co., said women can be in the profession too because, “why not?”

Silbernagel’s been in the brewing business for close to 10 years.

What started as a hobby between her and her husband eventually turned into a full-time career.

Despite a decade in the industry, Silbernagel said there is an under representation of women in beer.

“You know, people usually automatically think about men in the beer industry, but there is a huge, rightful place for women in the industry,” stated Silbernagel.

Silbernagel and many other women found that rightful place through the help of the South Dakota Pink Boots chapter, a non-profit that supports women in the brewing profession.

“It’s really helped to assist and inspire women to find their rightful place in beer through educational resources, sponsorships, scholarship opportunities and that’s what it’s all about, is working together and building women up to find their place,” explained Silbernagel.

The South Dakota Chapter is in its second year and is gearing up for its Pink Boots tap event where they will serve 7 beers brewed by women across the state.

“We always have a great time just connecting, doing research, and sharing ideas with each other,” said Sibernagel and added it’s the relationship between all brewers in the industry that makes the job worthwhile.

“I think the comradery that we have between all the breweries, helping each other out, sharing ingredients, and just hanging out with like-minded people,” said Silbernagel.

No matter who brews the hops, Franklin Roosevelt may have said it best when prohibition ended.

“I think this would be a good time for a beer.”

-Franklin Roosevelt, March 12, 1933

