Advertisement

Pennington County Sheriffs Office on retaining officers

That was the goal of the second annual Pennington County sheriff's office staff meeting...
That was the goal of the second annual Pennington County sheriff's office staff meeting Wednesday and one of those problems... officer retention.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Solving problems throughout the sheriff’s office. That was the goal of the second annual Pennington County sheriff’s office staff meeting Wednesday. One of those problems... officer retention.

Willie Whelchel, Chief Deputy for Pennington County Sheriff’s office says retaining police officers has been a big concern.

He states “As we know a lot of ideas have been happening with hiring and retention, so we talked about the things that we were able to look at, solve, try, the things we implemented, and the things that worked.”

One suggestion from last year was shifting hours to allow officers and their families flexibility. Whelchel says it made a difference.

“From eight-hour shifts to ten-hour shifts, twelve-hour shifts and then have an opportunity to mix them up. Some people have small kids, some have middle-aged children that are involved in a lot of different activities. Many parents like to coach and be involved in these things, so they want opportunities to be plugged in at different times for different scheduling so they can be more involved with their children and their family activities.”

Another topic of discussion was mental health. Chief Deputy Brian Mueller says the sheriff’s office will continue to improve wellness services for those on patrol and off.

He states “Wellness program has come up a number of times today, we get really good feedback from our employees about the support we give them and that’s something we are going to continue to evaluate making improvements and going into the future.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the last two years it was COVID. Now, the number of bear cubs.
3rd time is not the charm for Bear Country USA
The Block 5 project by Lloyd Companies will be a multi-purpose building with apartments, hotel,...
New apartments, hotel approved for downtown Rapid City
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died
Deputies seized drugs worth approximately $80,000 in a traffic stop in Roberts County on April 5.
Authorities seize 10 pounds of meth in northeast South Dakota traffic stop
Rapid City
US Census Bureau calls Rapid City “fastest growing city in the Midwest”

Latest News

COVID-19
Active COVID-19 cases show drastic drop in South Dakota
The Rapid City Fire Department responded to six fires between 6PM Tuesday and five in the...
RCFD sees several overnight fires
This year’s legislative session saw large amount of funds going to local chambers of commerce...
SD chambers of commerce assess 2022 legislative session
Jeffery Otto, former Rapid City Police Officer
Former Rapid City Officer’s new position cut short
Stephanie Silbernagel, co-owner of the Lost Cabin Brewing Co., Rapid City, South Dakota
Women emerging into a in a male-dominated industry