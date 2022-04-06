Advertisement

Home damaged after fire breaks out in nearby garage

Hill City’s volunteer firefighters’ quick response helped save a home when fire breaks out in...
Hill City's volunteer firefighters' quick response helped save a home when fire breaks out in detached garage. (photo by Kelly Fetter, courtesy Pennington County Fire)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hill City’s volunteer firefighters quick response helped save a home damaged by a fire that broke out in a nearby garage Tuesday night.

By the time firefighters arrived just before 9 p.m., the fire had spread from a detached garage to a home on the 200 block of Pine Avenue.

According to a release from Pennington County Fire, the “rapid attack by Hill City Volunteer Firefighters facing wind gust in excess of 50 mph, confined the fire to the initial structure, and adjacent residential structure.”

There were no injuries.

