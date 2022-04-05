Advertisement

Ye no longer performing at Coachella

This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, will no longer be performing at Coachella this month.

Ye had been set to be one of the headliners at the upcoming music festival, along with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

A source close to the rapper said Ye did not want to take the stage amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Ye has also been in a feud with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. He was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after posting a racial slur aimed at Noah, who is South African.

According to multiple sources, Ye’s performance at Sunday’s Grammy Awards was canceled. He did not attend the event, but he did win two Grammys.

Coachella is held over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This year, it’s set to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the last two years it was COVID. Now, the number of bear cubs.
3rd time is not the charm for Bear Country USA
The Block 5 project by Lloyd Companies will be a multi-purpose building with apartments, hotel,...
New apartments, hotel approved for downtown Rapid City
The body of a Box Elder man missing since February has been found.
Body of Box Elder Man found in creek
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died
Deputies seized drugs worth approximately $80,000 in a traffic stop in Roberts County on April 5.
Authorities seize 10 pounds of meth in northeast South Dakota traffic stop

Latest News

The U.S. and its Western allies moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over what...
GRAPHIC: War in Ukraine could last for years, NATO chief says
FDA regulators cautioned that waning vaccine effectiveness, new viral mutations and colder...
US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines
SD Department of Public Safety gives a public briefing for legislators on the investigation...
South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers make final points on Ravnsborg crash
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Sacramento mass shooting was gang-related, police say
Prosecutors have declined to file charges against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who...
Family of Amir Locke 'disgusted' by no criminal charges against officer