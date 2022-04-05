Windy Weather the Next Couple of Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very light moisture is possible throughout the day, but not likely. Later tonight, we are going to see snow move into our area from the north. Throughout the morning tomorrow we will see widespread snow. The northern Black Hills could receive as much as 10 inches. Rapid City and places to the east will likely only see a dusting to maybe an inch. Wind gusts today will be up to 60 mph. Tomorrow will be even worse with gust near 70 mph possible. Thursday looks windy as well with gusts around 60 mph. We will finally see a break from the winds Thursday night into Friday morning.

