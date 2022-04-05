Advertisement

Windy Weather the Next Couple of Days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very light moisture is possible throughout the day, but not likely. Later tonight, we are going to see snow move into our area from the north. Throughout the morning tomorrow we will see widespread snow. The northern Black Hills could receive as much as 10 inches. Rapid City and places to the east will likely only see a dusting to maybe an inch. Wind gusts today will be up to 60 mph. Tomorrow will be even worse with gust near 70 mph possible. Thursday looks windy as well with gusts around 60 mph. We will finally see a break from the winds Thursday night into Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the last two years it was COVID. Now, the number of bear cubs.
3rd time is not the charm for Bear Country USA
The Block 5 project by Lloyd Companies will be a multi-purpose building with apartments, hotel,...
New apartments, hotel approved for downtown Rapid City
The body of a Box Elder man missing since February has been found.
Body of Box Elder Man found in creek
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died
Deputies seized drugs worth approximately $80,000 in a traffic stop in Roberts County on April 5.
Authorities seize 10 pounds of meth in northeast South Dakota traffic stop

Latest News

Snow showers linger into the morning, but strong winds continue all of Thursday
Windy
Snow showers linger into the morning with wind continuing all Thursday
Gusts up to 70 mph
Windy Weather and Snow This Morning
Gusts up to 70 mph
Wind & Snow this morning
Strong winds continue, but accumulating snow arrives later tonight