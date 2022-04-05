Advertisement

Watch for traffic! Cambell St. Bridge under construction

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday repairs started on the Cambell Street Bridge between St. Patrick Street and East St. Joseph Street.

The $149,000 project includes replacing concrete areas and support work underneath the bridge.

This is a proactive job intended to preserve the remaining life on the bridge.

Drivers are advised to give themselves plenty of time to travel through the area as traffic control devices will guide motorists and to keep an out for workers.

If all goes according to plan, the project is scheduled for completion by July 29, 2022.

