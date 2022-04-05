Advertisement

Teen shot 7 times in a case of mistaken identity, police say

Moss was shot several times in what prosecutors call an attempted execution. (Source: WTMJ, FAMILY PHOTOS, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO -RACINE JOURNAL TIMES, CNN)
By Stephanie Haines
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT
RACINE, Wis. (WTMJ) - A 16-year-old who police believe was shot last month as a result of mistaken identity is still in the hospital recovering.

Police say Tamarion Moss, 16, and his young cousins were walking back from the store when a car pulled up by them. At least two people got out of the car and started shooting.

Moss was shot at least seven times in what prosecutors call an attempted execution, but court records indicate Moss was not the intended target.

Instead, investigators believe 18-year-old Xavier Jackson shot Moss in retaliation for the death of Eugene Henderson, a 14-year-old shot and killed in the area last month.

The complaint states, “It is believed Jackson and the other shooter(s) mistakenly identified T.M. as an NFL gang member and believed he was involved in E.H.’s death. However, T.M. had nothing to do with E.H.’s death and is NOT a gang member.”

Court documents state the car shown in a video of the dramatic shooting captured on a security camera was stolen. Jackson crashed it nearly a week after the shooting in Zion, Illinois, where he was caught.

Moss will be at the children’s hospital for a few more weeks as he recovers from his injuries. His grandmother said she’s relieved a suspect has been caught but is also at a loss for words.

“Just to know that people are out here on the streets, young people, with these guns and things going around doing what they do. When they find out it’s not who they intended it to be for, that’s when you start worrying,” Cokitha Moss said.

