Advertisement

Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky

By FOX19 Digital Staff, Payton Marshall, Chancelor Winn and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Three underage victims and a 41-year-old man were shot Monday night in Covington, Kentucky, according to police.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a large fight involving numerous juveniles. It happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street, WXIX reports.

Officers found victims at the scene ranging from 7 to 14 years old in addition to the adult victim. The victims were transported to area hospitals, police say. Their statuses are unknown.

The suspect is at large, and authorities are working to get a search warrant, according to sources close to the investigation.

Multiple families of the victims gathered outside the emergency room entrance at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Robert Gary drove there with his best friend, whose son was one of those shot. He says the experience has been frantic, emotional and upsetting.

“He’s pretty traumatized by the situation because that is his baby boy,” Gary said.

Gary says the child, Jontay, is quiet and not violent. He says he keeps to himself and plays on his tablet.

“I have no idea,” said Gary when asked why the shooting happened. “I don’t know. It’s an insane situation right there, you know? Just want to shoot everybody? It don’t make no sense. I couldn’t even imagine what he was thinking, you know?”

Jared Zach lives near the scene of the shooting.

“It makes me sick to my stomach because I see all these kids, and they are in this environment, and you know, this is not a good situation that we are in right now,” Zach said. “Especially when we are getting out of COVID and everything, and all the tensions are boiling, and you are living in this environment where drug and crime is so high, and it just worries me a lot. It scares me because I’m going to have to raise my son in this type of situation, and there is no foreseeable end to it.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died
Uptown Rapid, formerly the Rushmore Mall, is adapting its business model as more and more...
Uptown Rapid mall looks to the future
For the last two years it was COVID. Now, the number of bear cubs.
3rd time is not the charm for Bear Country USA
court gavel
Former bar owner pleads guilty to federal tax charge
Wild Bill & Calamity’s Wacky-Western Pond Skim
Winter season ends with a splash, welcome spring

Latest News

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and...
Disney says character hugs, interactions will return soon
Nikolas Cruz has already pleaded guilty to the 2018 murders. The jury will decide if he is...
Jury selection begins in Parkland school shooter's sentencing
Rapid City Area School Board discusses unique education model
Rapid City Area School Board discusses unique education model
Rapid City Council approves a proposal to build multipurpose building downtown Rapid City
Rapid City Council approves a proposal to build multipurpose building downtown Rapid City
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting