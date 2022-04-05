A spotlight on a local doctor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the past two years, doctors have been in the public eye due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For National Doctor Day on Wednesday March 30, 2022, we take a look at Dr. Hollan Harper.

Harper, a doctor of osteopathic medicine and sports medicine, moved to the Black Hills for his residency.

Now, he’s been a resident for about 2 years.

“I love it. It’s fantastic. I love the pace, I love the people, I love the hills, I love the outdoors. I can’t say enough about it,” said Harper.

Before picking his profession, Harper looked at his own personal life.

His Inspiration transpired from sports injuries he received himself.

“Achilles tendon rupture, shoulder showing off snowboarding, rupturing and destroying my shoulder. So, in my mind sports and muscular skeletal anatomy was always about medicine. So, I always wanted to do something with the muscular skeletal system,” explained Harper.

This is what led him to start a career in medicine.

A rewarding job but he said the best part is being able to heal others.

“So, the people is what really makes being a doctor awesome,” said Harper.

A life-long career now, Harper didn’t decide to go into medicine until after high school. He said if you’re thinking about a career in a hospital, there’s no need to not rush it.

“So, don’t decide everything early. Give it some time, give it some thought, if you have to take some breaks, figure it out, make sure you get it right,” said Harper.

