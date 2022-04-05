RCAS ponders splitting superintendent duties

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A traditional school district has an elected board and a superintendent. While that model has proven to be effective for some time, the Rapid City Area Schools board ponders a major change.

At a special board meeting Monday night, the district discussed splitting the superintendent’s job into three positions.

Brett Ridgway and Peter Hilts, shared CEOs from District 49 in Colorado Springs, presented the model that their district adopted. They said that high turnover rates on superintendents and board members caused them to change their leadership structure.

“Our district operates using a unique model rather than a superintendent,” said Hilts, chief education officer for Colorado Springs School System. “We have three chief officers who serve, and we have leadership teams across our district, so we are here talking about the team approach to distributive leadership and how we’ve innovated some of our district operations.”

Some community leaders are in favor of removing a superintendent job, while others are left skeptical. For now, an Interim superintendent will be selected within the next school year.

