Officials optimistic for another busy tourism season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warm winter temperatures still drew tourist to the Black Hills, but some businesses took a hit.

“The winter wasn’t awful by any means, but we certainly wish we would have had some snow for the winter sports businesses,” said Michelle Thomson, President of the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association.

However, it’s onto the next season.

“So, we’re excited to see how the spring rolls out,’ said Stacie Granum, Interim President and CEO for Visit Rapid City.

So far, the new season has been fairly successful.

“Spring has been pretty good for us. Gas prices, of course have hindered us a bit,” stated Thomson.

Unfortunately, that problem won’t be going away anytime soon.

“Fuel prices and inflation are always a bit of concern for us,” said Thomson.

With the cost of both reaching record highs, travelers may have to cut some corners to afford their trip.

This could include spending less on retail, shortening their trip , or even dining out less.

“We’ve heard in the past that there are often a lot more pizza boxes in hotel rooms when inflation and gas prices are high,” said Thomson.

Thomson and Granum both remain optimistic that once summer months come around plenty of vacationers will be rolling into the area.

“Were seeing in the traveler sentiment reports and surveys that we’re getting and keeping a pulse on our showing that people are still anxious to travel. It’s not going to slow them down or stop them, but they probably will look at how they spend their money on vacation,” said Granum.

“We’re talking to hotels and different attractions in the area and they’re incredibly optimistic about the summer saying their reservations look very good,” explained Thomson.

Even though travelers may have to watch their wallets a little more, experts say the Black Hills are a fairly affordable destination.

“Well, there’s so much to do just right in Rapid City. There’s some free attractions but there’s also some low-cost museums and galleries but events as well,” stated Granum. She said adventuring just outside of the city into the hills offers low-cost outdoor recreational options and attractions.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.