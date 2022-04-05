Mines men win Hardrocker Invite

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top college golfers from around the region squared off at Arrowhead Country Club for the Hardrocker Invite on Monday. The South Dakota Mines men won with a two round total of 609. The Hardrockers’ Bryce Howard shot a 4 over par to finish first individually. The Lady Hardrockers finished in second place to the University of Sioux Falls.

