Libraries evolve for information overload

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - National Library Week gives time to promote libraries and all they offer.

A library houses more than just books, its houses opportunity, and the capability to explore technology. The Rapid City Public Library has a 3D printer, laser printer, board games, and other endless opportunities for your learning or leisure activities. The library looks to the future and wants to give people access to evolving technology and expand the definition of information. Public Relations Coordinator for Rapid City Public Library, Laurinda Tapper, explains why the library prioritizes access, “Information is education, its access and it is how people can learn what they need to know to get by in this world and we are here to make that a priority to provide that access.”

In the information age, we are constantly surrounded by more content, deciphering what is reliable and what is not. Adding to the plate of information access, libraries act as a filter for the community. The library can get you started in the right direction to help you find what you need, using reliable sources that can give you accurate information.

“We are good about using verified sources so that we can point people in the right direction for accurate information,” said Tapper.

Get your library card by proving you are a Pennington County resident and the library’s resources are at your fingertips.

