Extreme wind, critical fire danger & accumulating snow - all within the next 48 hours!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Windy weather is expected overnight with gusts to 40 mph at times. Rain and snow showers will move through the area and some light accumulations are possible in the hills, up to about an inch. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s by morning.

Tuesday will be extremely windy. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday to midnight Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Gusts to 70 mph or higher are likely. Difficult driving is expected. Be careful if you drive a high profile vehicle - previous wind storms with this magnitude have tipped semis over. Along with the strong winds, critical fire danger is expected. Avoid any outdoor burning until the wind settles down. A few rain and snow showers are possible during the day, but it should be mostly dry.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the northern Black Hills, including Spearfish, for significant snow potential. Accumulations up to 6″ are likely with isolated higher amounts possible. This will create slick roads and difficult driving conditions, as the wind will create near-zero visibility at times. Strong winds with wet snow on trees could cause some tree damage.

High winds with gusts to 70 mph or higher continue Wednesday, along with rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s across the area. Thursday will remain windy with gusts of 50 to 60 mph expected. Some snow showers could linger into Thursday morning, but those will taper off, along with cloud cover, through the afternoon.

Sunny skies are expected Friday and winds will be pretty light. Highs will climb into the 50s for many. Warmer weather starts off the weekend with highs in the 60s for many. Plenty of sunshine is expected, but clouds and some light moisture will return Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s and breezy conditions return.

