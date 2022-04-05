Advertisement

Ellsworth Air & Space Show just over a month away, preparations going strong

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You can almost hear the roar of the engines and the sonic booms, the air show at Ellsworth Air Force Base is only a little over a month away.

“The Ellsworth Air & Space Show will feature aerial acts from some of the greatest airframes in the military inventory. Featuring the Navy Blue Angels, this 2-day event is free and open to the public and will highlight the past, present, and future of military aviation technology,” said Lieutenant Colonel Tony Nishimura. “Join us May 14-15 and prepare for a fast-paced show that will have you holding on to your seat!”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the last two years it was COVID. Now, the number of bear cubs.
3rd time is not the charm for Bear Country USA
The Block 5 project by Lloyd Companies will be a multi-purpose building with apartments, hotel,...
New apartments, hotel approved for downtown Rapid City
The body of a Box Elder man missing since February has been found.
Body of Box Elder Man found in creek
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died
Deputies seized drugs worth approximately $80,000 in a traffic stop in Roberts County on April 5.
Authorities seize 10 pounds of meth in northeast South Dakota traffic stop

Latest News

SD Department of Public Safety gives a public briefing for legislators on the investigation...
South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers make final points on Ravnsborg crash
Women emerging into a in a male-dominated industry
Women emerging into a in a male-dominated industry
Americans could be overconfident in their car repair assessment abilities
Americans could be overconfident in their car repair assessment abilities
Pennington County Sheriffs Office on retaining officers
Pennington County Sheriffs Office on retaining officers
Former Rapid City Officer’s new position cut short
Former Rapid City Officer’s new position cut short