Ellsworth Air & Space Show just over a month away, preparations going strong

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You can almost hear the roar of the engines and the sonic booms, the air show at Ellsworth Air Force Base is only a little over a month away.

“The Ellsworth Air & Space Show will feature aerial acts from some of the greatest airframes in the military inventory. Featuring the Navy Blue Angels, this 2-day event is free and open to the public and will highlight the past, present, and future of military aviation technology,” said Lieutenant Colonel Tony Nishimura. “Join us May 14-15 and prepare for a fast-paced show that will have you holding on to your seat!”

