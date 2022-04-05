‘College’ summer camps help middle schoolers find career paths

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It may be hard to believe but there are middle school students who will spend part of their summer vacation at college.

The Dakota Dreams Career Exploration Summer Camps gives incoming seventh and eighth grade students a chance to experience at least 10 career paths.

The five-day camps will be conducted at three colleges; Black Hills State University in Spearfish (June 26-30), University of South Dakota in Vermillion (June 26-30), and South Dakota State University in Brookings (July 24-28)

According to a release from the South Dakota Board of Regents, students will engage in hands-on learning, as well as visiting area businesses and industry.

More information on the camps can be found at this link. The deadline to apply is May 1. Camps are limited to 50 students.

