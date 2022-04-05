Advertisement

Ohio girl believed safe after reportedly abducted by stepbrother

An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.
An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a 12-year-old girl has been canceled after authorities found her and her alleged abductor, according to local reports.

Tessa Kozelka and her 23-year-old “boyfriend” Micey Stiver were found Tuesday night in Cleveland, local news stations reported, citing authorities.

They are both in the custody of the Cleveland Police Department.

Police earlier said Stiver is also Tessa’s stepbrother.

Police say Tessa left with Stiver on Monday, April 4, at 2 a.m. The incident took place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on State Route 82 and Deer Creek Drive in the city of North Royalton.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

