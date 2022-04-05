3rd time is not the charm for Bear Country USA
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the third year in a row, a popular event will be canceled here in the Black Hills.
The news comes as Bear Country USA announced they will not be hosting Cubfest this year.
With only 9 bear cubs at the wildlife attraction, officials are concerned for their health and well-being.
A greater number of cubs are needed for the large crowd the event draws in so they can be frequently rotated to rest.
With only a handful of babies, Bear Country said this is not feasible.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.