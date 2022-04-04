Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The victim in the March 19 shooting at a Rapid City hotel has died of his wounds.

Myron Blaine Pourier, 19, reportedly died Sunday. He was shot in a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel during an argument.

The suspect in that shooting, 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe, was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office is now reviewing charges.

