Advertisement

Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died

Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos courtesy Pourier family)(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The victim in the March 19 shooting at a Rapid City hotel has died of his wounds.

Myron Blaine Pourier, 19, reportedly died Sunday. He was shot in a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel during an argument.

The suspect in that shooting, 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe, was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office is now reviewing charges.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Rapid, formerly the Rushmore Mall, is adapting its business model as more and more...
Uptown Rapid mall looks to the future
For the last two years it was COVID. Now, the number of bear cubs.
3rd time is not the charm for Bear Country USA
court gavel
Former bar owner pleads guilty to federal tax charge
Wild Bill & Calamity’s Wacky-Western Pond Skim
Winter season ends with a splash, welcome spring

Latest News

Rapid City Area School Board discusses unique education model
Rapid City Area School Board discusses unique education model
Rapid City Council approves a proposal to build multipurpose building downtown Rapid City
Rapid City Council approves a proposal to build multipurpose building downtown Rapid City
For the last two years it was COVID. Now, the number of bear cubs.
3rd time is not the charm for Bear Country USA
Motorists will have to be extra careful for several months.
Watch for traffic! Cambell St. Bridge under construction
Today (Wednesday) is National Doctors Day where medical professionals are honored for their...
A spotlight on a local doctor