Rapid City building permits up, yet again

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Buildings, homes, and apartment complexes are popping up around the city. Rapid City has issued its March building report. The City’s Building Services Division issued 248 building permits that value a total of thirty-one million dollars, the highest valuation for March since 2016. There were seven permits valued at more than one million dollars and five of the seven were apartment complexes.

