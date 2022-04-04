Rapid City building permits up, yet again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Buildings, homes, and apartment complexes are popping up around the city. Rapid City has issued its March building report. The City’s Building Services Division issued 248 building permits that value a total of thirty-one million dollars, the highest valuation for March since 2016. There were seven permits valued at more than one million dollars and five of the seven were apartment complexes.

