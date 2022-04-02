Advertisement

Warmer Saturday with plenty of wind to follow

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer weather will kick off the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s across the area. Skies will be partly cloudy. A weak system will pass through Saturday night and Sunday and could bring some rain and snow showers to spots. It will be windy on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Monday will be the warmest day over the next week with highs in the 60s for much of the area. Clouds will move in through the day from west to east ahead of another approaching storm system.

Tuesday and Wednesday could have some rain and snow showers at times. It will be very windy both days, especially Wednesday. Highs will likely be in the 40s for many, with some 30s in the higher elevations.

Temperatures will them rebound toward the end of next week and the following weekend.

