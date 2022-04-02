Two men sentenced on federal sex charges

A Pennsylvania man is sentenced to ten years in federal prison Friday after being caught in a sex sting during the 2020 Sturgis Rally.

24-year old Kevin William Clements earlier pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. According to the factual basis statement signed by Clements, he offered $100 to have sex with what he thought was a 13-year old girl. He was actually online with an undercover officer.

And earlier this week, 59-year old Bernard Andrew Wagner, Junior of Spearfish was also sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. The U-S Attorney’s Office says Wagner tried to entice an undercover agent posing as a 15-year girl online in September of 2020. That’s after they say Wagner sent inappropriate messages to a 15-year girl who he knew personally.