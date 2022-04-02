Advertisement

Two men sentenced on federal sex charges

Two men are sentenced on sex charges
Two men are sentenced on sex charges(MGN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Pennsylvania man is sentenced to ten years in federal prison Friday after being caught in a sex sting during the 2020 Sturgis Rally.

24-year old Kevin William Clements earlier pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. According to the factual basis statement signed by Clements, he offered $100 to have sex with what he thought was a 13-year old girl. He was actually online with an undercover officer.

And earlier this week, 59-year old Bernard Andrew Wagner, Junior of Spearfish was also sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. The U-S Attorney’s Office says Wagner tried to entice an undercover agent posing as a 15-year girl online in September of 2020. That’s after they say Wagner sent inappropriate messages to a 15-year girl who he knew personally.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Custer man reportedly shot and killed intruder
Gov. Kristi Noem returned $81.5 million in unused Emergency Rental Assistance funds to the...
Noem returns federal emergency rental funds
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
After a $180-million bond to fund school infrastructure was rejected by the public,...
RCAS breaks ground on news South Middle School
A Homeland Security Investigation leads to the indictment and arrest of Jayden Kusiek Wolf for...
Sioux Falls man indicted on child pornography charges

Latest News

court gavel
Former bar owner pleads guilty to federal tax charge
Jordin Williams, a recent Western Dakota Tech truck driving graduate.
WDT graduates 8 truck drivers as supply chain issues and labor shortages continue to hit US
Monument Health wants to get the word out about organ donation as ‘Donate Life’ month begins.
Monument Health commemorates ‘Donate Life’ Awareness Month
South Dakota Drought Monitor
Ranchers feel impact of continuing drought