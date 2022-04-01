Sturgis Rally has new leadership heading into the 82nd event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis rally has a new events director.

Tammy Even-Cordell will lead the Rally & Events Department when the current director, Jerry Cole, retires in May. Even-Cordell is currently the assistant Rally & Events director.

According to a city news release, she has extensive experience in tourism and event management in the motorcycle industry. That, coupled with her retail experience, is expected to help the city expand the Sturgis Superstore initiative to include more merchandise featuring the city’s heritage marks.

This year’s rally, the 82nd, runs Aug. 5-12.

