Advertisement

As South Dakota adds jobs, the push is on to educate the work force

More than a third of new jobs are expected to require college degrees
(KSFY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A new strategic plan for South Dakota’s six public universities, two university centers and two special schools makes retaining graduates for the state’s workforce a priority.

The Board of Regents plan states that South Dakota will add as many as 32,000 new jobs by 2030 with 38 percent of them requiring a bachelor’s or more advanced degree. That’s why the board is focusing on brain drain, or the emigration of graduates taking jobs elsewhere as they enter the workforce.

Engaging in discussions on brain drain and its impact to the state’s workforce will be critical in the next decade, according to the strategic plan.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Custer man reportedly shot and killed intruder
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
Gov. Kristi Noem returned $81.5 million in unused Emergency Rental Assistance funds to the...
Noem returns federal emergency rental funds
A Homeland Security Investigation leads to the indictment and arrest of Jayden Kusiek Wolf for...
Sioux Falls man indicted on child pornography charges
After a $180-million bond to fund school infrastructure was rejected by the public,...
RCAS breaks ground on news South Middle School

Latest News

Black Hills Indian Artist Market featuring 30 artists at the Dahl this weekend
Black Hills Indian Artist Market featuring 30 artists at the Dahl this weekend
cool
New CYROCool Business Aiming to Freeze Fat
flag
SD Mines Hosts Curtural Expo
leaves
Rose bushes uncovered