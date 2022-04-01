As South Dakota adds jobs, the push is on to educate the work force

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A new strategic plan for South Dakota’s six public universities, two university centers and two special schools makes retaining graduates for the state’s workforce a priority.

The Board of Regents plan states that South Dakota will add as many as 32,000 new jobs by 2030 with 38 percent of them requiring a bachelor’s or more advanced degree. That’s why the board is focusing on brain drain, or the emigration of graduates taking jobs elsewhere as they enter the workforce.

Engaging in discussions on brain drain and its impact to the state’s workforce will be critical in the next decade, according to the strategic plan.

