RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - School Of Mines jumpstarted its annual cultural expo event with fun and Interactive displays, highlighting cultures from around the world

Yash Naik (NI-KE), President of the cultural expo says exposure to diverse cultures can make a world of a difference

“You can experience a lot of new cultures if you have not been exposed to them already because we have international students from all over the world.”

Along with cultural diversity comes different traditions

“Different countries, different traditions. That opens people’s views about the world, they get to look at the world in a different way. I think people have their own misconceptions about people and culture, which can sometimes be misleading. so, I think listening to other people from other countries about what they actually do, kind of helps you get rid of any misconceptions you have and just learn something totally different. I think it’s very cool.”

Naik says to keep an open mind and never be afraid to ask questions when you are curious about someone’s cultural background

“I would just say, have an open mind, always be accepting, always be curious and keep asking questions. If you have any doubts, always be curious, always be open to different people...different cultures and different languages. It is always a good thing because this world is made up of different people and I think having an open mind and being accepting is key.”

The cultural expo will run through Saturday, April 2nd. It is open to the general public starting at 11am to 2 pm.

