Ranchers feel impact of continuing drought

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) - Some South Dakota ranchers and farmers are dealing with a third straight year of drought conditions.

This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map shows most of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. Grass stockpiles are dwindling and some ranchers are expecting only half of normal grass production this year.

The South Dakota Grassland Coalition has launched a special project called “Pray for Rain. Plan for Drought,” which is designed to provide resources to help ranchers mitigate the impact of long-term drought conditions. The Grassland Coalition offers a mentoring network as a way to help farmers and ranchers.

