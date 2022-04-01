Advertisement

Ranchers feel impact of continuing drought

South Dakota Drought Monitor
South Dakota Drought Monitor(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) - Some South Dakota ranchers and farmers are dealing with a third straight year of drought conditions.

This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map shows most of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. Grass stockpiles are dwindling and some ranchers are expecting only half of normal grass production this year.

The South Dakota Grassland Coalition has launched a special project called “Pray for Rain. Plan for Drought,” which is designed to provide resources to help ranchers mitigate the impact of long-term drought conditions. The Grassland Coalition offers a mentoring network as a way to help farmers and ranchers.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Custer man reportedly shot and killed intruder
Gov. Kristi Noem returned $81.5 million in unused Emergency Rental Assistance funds to the...
Noem returns federal emergency rental funds
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
A Homeland Security Investigation leads to the indictment and arrest of Jayden Kusiek Wolf for...
Sioux Falls man indicted on child pornography charges
After a $180-million bond to fund school infrastructure was rejected by the public,...
RCAS breaks ground on news South Middle School

Latest News

Jordin Williams, a recent Western Dakota Tech truck driving graduate.
WDT graduates 8 truck drivers as supply chain issues and labor shortages continue to hit US
Monument Health wants to get the word out about organ donation as ‘Donate Life’ month begins.
Monument Health commemorates ‘Donate Life’ Awareness Month
kids fair rapid city
25th Annual Kids Fair Bounces into Town this Weekend
No Democrats running for SD congressional seat, again