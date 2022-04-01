Rain & Snow This Morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain & Snow will continue until around 9:00am. We may continue to see light moisture throughout the afternoon, but the heaviest will clear out early. Clear skies are in the forecast for tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be mild with highs near 60 for much of our viewing area. We may see some breezy weather on Sunday, but we will be dry. Our next chance of rain after today will be next Tuesday and Wednesday.

