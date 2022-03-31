Advertisement

Suave deodorant sprays recalled due to elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen

Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
(Gray News) - Unilever is voluntarily recalling two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants due to slightly elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen, in the products.

Benzene is not an ingredient in the recalled products, but a review showed unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The following products are part of the recall:

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder scent

  • 4 oz. and 6 oz. cans
  • UPC codes 079400751508; 079400784902
  • Expiration date through September 2023

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh scent

  • 6 oz. cans
  • UPC code 079400785503
  • Expiration date through September 2023

The FDA says exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin; it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders.

The FDA says consumers should throw away the recalled products. If you have further questions about the recall, contact Unilever at (866) 204-9756.

