Advertisement

Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter

Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.(Skippy Foods, LLC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Skippy Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of more than 161,000 pounds of peanut butter.

According to the company, 9,353 cases of reduced fat creamy, reduced fat chunky and creamy peanut butter blended with plant based protein are being recalled due to the possibility some of the jars may contain fragments of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment.

The affected jars of peanut butter were shipped to 18 states, and all retailers have been properly notified.

Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated with this recall.

Check the top of the jar for the following recalled code dates:

ProductRecalled Code Date
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40ozBest if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40ozBest if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3ozBest if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14ozBest if Used By MAY1023

If your jar has a different “BEST IF USED BY” date than what is listed, it is not part of the recall.

Impacted jars of peanut butter can be returned to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Custer man reportedly shot and killed intruder
Gov. Kristi Noem returned $81.5 million in unused Emergency Rental Assistance funds to the...
Noem returns federal emergency rental funds
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
After a $180-million bond to fund school infrastructure was rejected by the public,...
RCAS breaks ground on news South Middle School
A Homeland Security Investigation leads to the indictment and arrest of Jayden Kusiek Wolf for...
Sioux Falls man indicted on child pornography charges

Latest News

Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body...
Police: Trio arrested after 18-year-old girl shot, raped and dumped on side of road
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Louisville's Olivia Cochran go after a loose ball during the...
South Carolina women top Louisville, advance to title game
25th Annual Kids Fair Bounces into Town this Weekend
25th Annual Kids Fair Bounces into Town this Weekend
Monument Health commemorates ‘Donate Life’ Awareness Month
Monument Health commemorates ‘Donate Life’ Awareness Month
Community Connect regifting
Community Connect regifting