Sioux Falls man indicted on child pornography charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Homeland Security Investigation leads to the indictment and arrest of a Sioux Falls man for child exploitation.

Jayden Kusiek Wolf, 22, was indicted on two counts of production of child pornography. He also faces state charges for related crimes, according to a release from the Department of Homeland Security.

Wolf reportedly used Snapchat in producing the pornography; with usernames of Zayz222, Zayz242, xavierroe, Xavier1, Xavier U and Xav R.

HIS asks for the public’s help in identifying anyone who might have had contact with Wolf. They can call the HSI Tip Line at (866) 347-2423 (TTY for hearing impaired: 802-872-6196) or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199. Tips can also be submitted through HSI’s online tip form.

