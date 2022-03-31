RCAS breaks ground on news South Middle School

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several district, city, and state officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new South Middle School. The project got underway Thursday with Scull Construction building the bigger, more modern facility.

After a $180-million bond to fund school infrastructure was rejected by the public, Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon says it was essential to use pandemic relief funds to update South Middle.

“The most significant and long-term impact would be to build a school that was on that bond list, and after receiving the green light from both the federal level, and the Department of Education, we began immediately planning for building this new school,” Simon said.

RCAS administration has said that they want to move forward with other infrastructure projects in the future, even without the bond funds.

Facilities Director Kumar Veluswamy says the district is taking steps to ensure needs are met.

“We have some new people coming into the community,” Veluswamy said. “School is such an important part of the community. So, we want to strategically prioritize that. But, at the same time, we need the funding to make that a reality.”

School district officials say they hope to have the project completed before the 2024-2025 school year.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.