Rain and Snow Tonight; Dry and Mild this Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a nice day today, a fast-moving disturbance brings rain mixed with snow tonight and Friday morning. A few inches of wet snow could fall in the Black Hills, with an inch or so in northeast Wyoming.

Dry air returns Friday afternoon, and mild temperatures return this weekend into Monday.

A series of troughs could bring some showers during the middle of next week, but no widespread heavy precipitation is expected.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.