Noem returns federal emergency rental funds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Citing the strength of South Dakota’s economy, Gov. Kristi Noem returned $81.5 million in unused Emergency Rental Assistance funds to the federal government.

At the same time, the governor asks that the Department of Treasury redirect $18 million of it to South Dakota tribes. Three tribes, according to a release from the governor’s office, have stated a need for more assistance: Oglala Sioux Tribe ($14.6 million), Lower Brule Sioux Tribe ($1.7 million), and the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe ($1.7 million).

“South Dakota has the strongest economy of any state in the nation,” wrote Governor Noem in a letter to the Treasury. “Our unemployment rate stands at 2.6%. We are leading the nation in personal income growth. Fewer than 2,500 South Dakotans are receiving unemployment benefits, and there are nearly 30,000 job openings statewide. With our low cost of living, low taxes, and high rates in-migration to our state, our state’s population – and our GDP – has experienced historic growth over the last two years.

“As a result, the millions of dollars in rental assistance that the federal government provided to our state are simply not necessary. Our renters enjoy something even better than government hand-outs: a job,” Governor Noem continued.

