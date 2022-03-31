Advertisement

Lakota Immersion Education Program Expected to Grow Each Year

By Natalie Cruz
Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the fall of 2021 Rapid City Area schools launched the Lakota Immersion Program. Students of all ethnic backgrounds are taught in Lakota and study their culture, heritage, and values.

The program is offered for kindergartners at Kibben Kuster and for third through fifth graders at Canyon Lake Elementary.

Adrian Primeaux is the Lakota immersion Kindergarten teacher and says " the goal for his students is to start building comfort in their identity and Lakota language”.

Students are learning Lakota songs, classroom commands and are using a lot of vocabulary identification.

Valeriah Big Eagle co-chairs the Indian education task force and says " It’s not just indigenous students that want to learn this. They’re the ones saying we want to learn the language as well to better communicate across differences because we understand that this is our community and we want to heal as a community”

