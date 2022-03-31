Advertisement

Alex Jones agrees to appear at deposition in Sandy Hook case

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

That’s according to new court filings by his lawyers Thursday, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness.

Jones now says he can answer questions on April 11 and is asking the judge to put a hold on the fines.

There was no immediate ruling on Jones’ requests.

The families are suing him for calling the school massacre a hoax.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Custer man reportedly shot and killed intruder
Gov. Kristi Noem returned $81.5 million in unused Emergency Rental Assistance funds to the...
Noem returns federal emergency rental funds
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
After a $180-million bond to fund school infrastructure was rejected by the public,...
RCAS breaks ground on news South Middle School
A Homeland Security Investigation leads to the indictment and arrest of Jayden Kusiek Wolf for...
Sioux Falls man indicted on child pornography charges

Latest News

Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body...
Police: Trio arrested after 18-year-old girl shot, raped and dumped on side of road
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Louisville's Olivia Cochran go after a loose ball during the...
South Carolina women top Louisville, advance to title game
25th Annual Kids Fair Bounces into Town this Weekend
25th Annual Kids Fair Bounces into Town this Weekend
Monument Health commemorates ‘Donate Life’ Awareness Month
Monument Health commemorates ‘Donate Life’ Awareness Month
Community Connect regifting
Community Connect regifting