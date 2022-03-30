Wind and snow will continue into the morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers return around midnight or later and accumulations are expected, especially in the northern Black Hills. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern hills and Spearfish. An additional 1″-3″ of snow is expected by morning with isolated higher amounts possible.

Roads could be slippery for your Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures will start off in the 20s for much of the area. Clouds and snow showers will be likely in the morning hours for western South Dakota, but much of Wyoming should be dry. Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s for many, though Sheridan will have a high near 50° by the afternoon. Windy weather will continue into the late afternoon before tapering off close to sunset.

Thursday will have a lot of sunshine for much of the day. Highs will be in the 50s for many on the plains and 40s for the higher elevations. Clouds will move in during the afternoon from the west, especially in Wyoming. A few showers late Thursday are expected for Sheridan. Rain and snow showers will be likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Accumulations are looking possible at this time.

Friday will be in the 40s for much of the area, but the weekend is looking nice! Mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s! Some spots could flirt with the 60s both days.

