Warmer Thursday followed by moisture overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight and temperatures will be chilly. Much of the area will be in the 20s while some will drop into the teens by morning.

Warmer temperatures are expected Thursday with highs in the 50s. Mostly sunny skies will be likely in western South Dakota, while clouds will increase through the day in northeast Wyoming. For Sheridan, rain and snow showers are possible through the afternoon. This area of moisture will pass through Thursday night through Friday morning. Accumulations are possible in Wyoming, the Black Hills and parts of western South Dakota. A few showers could linger on Friday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with breezy conditions.

Warmer weather is back for the weekend! Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Saturday with mostly sunny skies. We keep the sunshine for Sunday with temperatures in the 50s. A few 60s are possible Sunday, but not as likely as they are to begin the weekend. It’ll be breezy Sunday. Warm air lingers into Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s once again.

Another round of moisture is possible for Tuesday and Wednesday next week, where highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Rain and snow showers are possible each day and it will be windy. It does look to warm back up to close out next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.