Advertisement

Ukrainian Immigrant shares her remarkable story of survival

Elzinger shared her story at a speakers panel about what life was like migrating to the US at...
Elzinger shared her story at a speakers panel about what life was like migrating to the US at sixteen years old(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -<”I was born in Cherkasy, Ukraine.”

Angie Eizinger, lead application analyst at monument health

Today, she shared her story at a speakers panel about what life was like migrating to the US at sixteen years old ... her family wanting a better life. Unaware of what the future held, she remained vigilant and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and a master’s degree in electrical engineering.

Born into a family of both Ukrainian and Russian heritage, she says her first time landing in the United States was a big culture shock

She states “It was my first time in US, we could only bring two suitcases per person, so we left all our belongings

A story echoed by many as Ukrainian families struggle to seek refuge amidst Russia’s current invasion.

Eizinger says the current tensions between Russia and Ukraine are not representative of both cultures

“I think the tension we are seeing between the two countries is being driven by government, by one person or a small group of people. It is not representative of the majority of people in either country.

Shes hopes that the war ends soon and that everyone can put aside their politics

“My hope would be that we put politics and ethnicity aside and we would look at another human being who is struggling...who is going through a hard time with compassion. We all want the same thing...we want to live in peace, and we want to be able to provide for our families and have a meaningful life.”

Eizinger says her remaining family was able to escape Ukraine this week and are now traveling through Romania for safety.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Dakota boxer dies following a Golden Gloves bout in Rapid City.
Boxer dies following Rapid City bout
A community healing circle was formed Monday in response to an online comment saying Native...
Community healing circle over Gateway hotel comments
Ravnsborg Crash
Impeachment committee recommends Attorney General Ravnsborg not be removed
Brian Mueller & Ryan Mechaley are running for Pennington County Sheriff
Pennington County Sheriff candidates on the importance of community relationships
Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department contains home fire. (photo courtesy Rapid Valley Fire...
Firefighters contain Rapid Valley home fire

Latest News

COVID-19
COVID-19 test percentage continues to fall
Whats being done to help students in times of financial crisis
Tuition Freeze for college students
State lawmakers versus advocates working to build legislative resolution
Cannabis Report Card Update
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
City plans to build a state of art mecca of apartments and businesses to rejuvenate the...
Block 5 Development under work