Ukrainian Immigrant shares her remarkable story of survival

"I was born in Cherkasy, Ukraine."

Angie Eizinger, lead application analyst at monument health

Today, she shared her story at a speakers panel about what life was like migrating to the US at sixteen years old ... her family wanting a better life. Unaware of what the future held, she remained vigilant and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and a master’s degree in electrical engineering.

Born into a family of both Ukrainian and Russian heritage, she says her first time landing in the United States was a big culture shock

She states “It was my first time in US, we could only bring two suitcases per person, so we left all our belongings

A story echoed by many as Ukrainian families struggle to seek refuge amidst Russia’s current invasion.

Eizinger says the current tensions between Russia and Ukraine are not representative of both cultures

“I think the tension we are seeing between the two countries is being driven by government, by one person or a small group of people. It is not representative of the majority of people in either country.

Shes hopes that the war ends soon and that everyone can put aside their politics

“My hope would be that we put politics and ethnicity aside and we would look at another human being who is struggling...who is going through a hard time with compassion. We all want the same thing...we want to live in peace, and we want to be able to provide for our families and have a meaningful life.”

Eizinger says her remaining family was able to escape Ukraine this week and are now traveling through Romania for safety.

