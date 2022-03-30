Timmer sparking SDSU’s success

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team will host UCLA for an NIT semifinal matchup Thursday night. Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer has enjoyed a strong postseason run with the Jackrabbits. The former St. Thomas More standout has led SDSU in scoring in three of the last four games.

