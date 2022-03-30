Advertisement

Timmer sparking SDSU’s success

Rapid City Freshman playing well for the Jackrabbits
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team will host UCLA for an NIT semifinal matchup Thursday night. Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer has enjoyed a strong postseason run with the Jackrabbits. The former St. Thomas More standout has led SDSU in scoring in three of the last four games.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Dakota boxer dies following a Golden Gloves bout in Rapid City.
Boxer dies following Rapid City bout
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department contains home fire. (photo courtesy Rapid Valley Fire...
Firefighters contain Rapid Valley home fire
Two Rapid City police officers involved in fatal shooting Saturday.
Burglary suspect shot and killed by Rapid City police
Ravnsborg Crash
Impeachment committee recommends Attorney General Ravnsborg not be removed

Latest News

3-29 sdsu women timmer
Timmer sparking SDSU's success
3-29 Stevens boys basketball
Haefs delivered big season for Stevens boys
3-29 Stevens boys basketball
Haefs delivered big season for Stevens boys
SDSU 3-28
South Dakota State Women ready for WNIT semis