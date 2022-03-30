Advertisement

Snow Ends Later Today, But More Moisture Possible Thursday night and Friday Morning

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The large low pressure system that has brought gusty winds and snow to the area will move east this afternoon. We’ll see snow taper off with clearing skies.

Thursday will be a calm day with milder temperatures, but a fast-moving upper level trough will bring another round of rain and snow showers late Thursday through Friday morning. A few inches of snow could fall in northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota with this system.

The weekend will be dry and warmer with highs well on up into the 50s. The next chance of moisture arrives by the middle of next week.

