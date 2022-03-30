Advertisement

SD cannabis organizations release legislative report card

Several statewide marijuana organizations, including South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws,...
Several statewide marijuana organizations, including South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, released their report card, which analyzes the votes on significant cannabis related bills during the 2022 legislative session.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time, South Dakota lawmakers are being scored on their votes regarding the implementation of cannabis laws.

Several statewide marijuana organizations, including South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, released their report card, which analyzes the votes on significant cannabis related bills during the 2022 legislative session.

Their goal is to keep state voters informed of their legislators’ decisions when it comes to marijuana implementation.

Campaign director Matthew Schweich says he hopes lawmakers can be held more accountable with the release of this report card.

”There remains a disconnect between the politicians in Pierre, and the people of South Dakota, and that’s not a surprise to anyone,” Schweich said. “However, we are still pleased with this session. We defended the medical cannabis law from several harmful changes, and we also passed a recreational cannabis bill through the South Dakota Senate.”

The scorecard can be found on the SD for Better Marijuana Laws website.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Dakota boxer dies following a Golden Gloves bout in Rapid City.
Boxer dies following Rapid City bout
A community healing circle was formed Monday in response to an online comment saying Native...
Community healing circle over Gateway hotel comments
Ravnsborg Crash
Impeachment committee recommends Attorney General Ravnsborg not be removed
Brian Mueller & Ryan Mechaley are running for Pennington County Sheriff
Pennington County Sheriff candidates on the importance of community relationships
Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department contains home fire. (photo courtesy Rapid Valley Fire...
Firefighters contain Rapid Valley home fire

Latest News

COVID-19
COVID-19 test percentage continues to fall
Whats being done to help students in times of financial crisis
Tuition Freeze for college students
State lawmakers versus advocates working to build legislative resolution
Cannabis Report Card Update
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
City plans to build a state of art mecca of apartments and businesses to rejuvenate the...
Block 5 Development under work