Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping 79-year-old woman when he was 18

Zeth Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at...
Zeth Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at a South Kohala Campground in Kawaihae.(_)
By Emily Van de Riet and HawaiiNewsNow staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man will spend 30 years in prison for raping an elderly woman at a campground in June 2019.

Authorities said Zeth Browder was 18 when he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at a campground in Kawaihae, located on the northwest part of the island of Hawaii.

After several pandemic delays, a jury found Browder guilty in December 2021 of sexual assault, burglary, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. A judge sentenced him Tuesday to 30 years in prison.

Browder is from Hilo, Hawaii – about 65 miles from where the attack took place on the other side of the island. The victim lives in Colorado.

Browder did not testify at the trial, but addressed the judge before sentencing, insisting he was innocent and asking for leniency.

